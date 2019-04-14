LEAKED PICTURE! Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor CAUGHT IN A ROMANTIC Pose; What’s Cooking?

English
    Fans are waiting to check out the chemistry of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on silver screen with a bated breath and we've a good news for them! We have got our hands on the leaked picture of Prabhas & Shraddha from the sets of Saaho, in which the duo can be seen sharing some romantic moment. Before you scroll down to check out the picture let us tell you that they look every bit dreamy! Can't believe us? Have a look below..

    Oo-la-la!

    Seen here is Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a romantic pose Reportedly, the duo was shooting for a romantic number on the sets of Saaho.

    Update On Saaho..

    Reportedly, the makers of Saaho are approaching the final stages of the film's shoot and very soon, they will be starting promoting the film.

    Prabhas’ Introduction Scene

    We also hear that Prabhas' introduction in Saaho will be high on action and it will blow movie-goers' mind. For the unversed, Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates has designed the stunts. A new schedule of the film will begin soon in Mumbai.

    Shraddha’s Character In Film

    Shraddha Kapoor, who will be making her debut in Telugu films with Saaho, is going to play an ‘important character' from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated.

    Saaho’s Release Date

    Saaho, which also casts Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi in the key roles, is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
