Prabhas Starrer Saaho Has A Beyonce Connection? Read Details Here

After the massive success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Bahhubali: The Conclusion, all eyes are towards Prabhas' spy-thriller Saaho which has him playing a stylish cop. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor plays his ladylove in the film.

After the makers dropped the first sneak-peek of the film on Prabhas' birthday, everybody is now eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch the trailer of the movie.

Meanwhile if reports are to be believed, the makers of Saaho have planned a grand musical song in the film. According to a Bollywood Life report, the song which will be shot in the coming weeks will be set in a carnival theme with Brazilian dancers in hundreds and will be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

What's even more exciting is the news that the Les Twins, who have been a part of tracks such as "Blow" and "Jealous" from Beyoncé's self-titled fifth studio album will also be starring in the song. Now that's quite fun, isn't it?

Speaking about the action sequences in the film, Prabhas was earlier quoted as saying, "Kenny Bates [Hollywood stunt choreographer behind films such as Fast & The Furious] wanted to do everything live. We prepared a lot for them. What you see on screen will all be real. He wanted the cars to fly and we have done something new after a long time."

He further added, "There's very little computer graphics involved making it an authentic experience for the viewers."

On the other hand, Shraddha had opened up about her working experience with Prabhas and said, "He is such a gentleman, and an amazing human being. I think it translates in his energy on set and is so inspiring for everybody."

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will have a trilingual release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House on Independence Day this year.

