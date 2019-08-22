Prabhas To Join Politics? 'Saaho' Star Reacts To These Reports

Lately, we have many actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan down the south, foraying into the world of politics. Recently, there were rumours about 'Baahubali' star Prabhas too joining politics. The superstar reacted to these reports while speaking with ET Times.

The 'Saaho' star was quoted as saying, "My uncle is in the political field. When I was 17 years old he was the MP in my village, so we used to go and do our part. But, I'm still not comfortable with a lot of departments in the film industry, moving to politics is just impossible."

The actor even spoke about the controversy which he stirred up when he recently praised the leader of a political party. Reportedly, he praised Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy which didn't go down well with the opposition Telugu Desam Party, whose social media wing has reportedly taken up a negative campaign against Prabhas' upcoming movie, 'Saaho'.

Reacting to it, Prabhas said, "I was very clear with what I said with the hope that Andhra Pradesh will be good. And it is clearly on the video, so I don't think of any controversy related to it."

Speaking about 'Saaho', Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently busy with the promotions of this high-octane action thriller. The film boasts of an ensemble cast which also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the multilingual film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 30, 2019.

