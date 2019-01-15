When Prabhas Was Floored By Shraddha Kapoor's Makar Sankranti Special Gesture!

Shraddha Kapoor who has time and again spared time from her busy schedules to celebrate various festivals, recently returned back to for Makar Sankranti. While the actress always celebrates the festivals with her family, this year she has extended her celebrations to her newly found family- Team Saaho'.

It has been about a year that Shraddha has been shooting for Saaho and the crew has become more like a family for the actress. Reportedly, she treated Saaho team with some home-made sweets for the occasion of Makar Sankranti. She also sent boxes of 'Til Gul Ladoos' to Prabhas and the team.

The sweets made in Shraddha's kitchen are quite popular and she often gets them to her film sets in Mumbai for her colleagues and the til gul laddoos made at her home is no exception.

When Shraddha was in Hyderabad shooting for Saaho, Prabhas and team had treated her with special home-made delicacies of Hyderabadi cuisine. Now, it was her turn to surprise them.

Earlier, the actress was seen celebrating New Year with close friends and family. She had specially flown from Hyderabad where she was shooting for Saaho for a day, not leaving any opportunity to spend quality time with her closed ones.

Shraddha has a chock-a-block schedule ahead as she is working on multiple projects simultaneously with Saaho, Chhichhore and ABCD 3.

Speaking about working with her in Saaho, Prabhas was earlier quoted as saying, "I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story.

It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets)."

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is slated to release on 15th August, 2019.

