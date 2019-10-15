Prabhu Deva Opens Up About Salman Khan's Eid Release!

The Filmmaker Says Salman's Character In The New Film Will Be Different

Speaking about the new film, Prabhu Deva said, "It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast."

Prabhu Deva Also Opened Up About 'Dabangg 3'

"It is a typical Salman Khan film. Doing a Dabangg film was a challenge to me. I was new to the Dabangg universe. Everyone else (in the unit) had worked in the first and second parts of the series. Of course, I had seen both the earlier films. So, I made an effort to get into the groove. Luckily for me, I didn't fall flat."

Prabhu Deva Is Currently On A Two-day Break In Chennai

Because of the double commitment, the director-actor doesn't get to spend much time with his children. Speaking about it, he said, "I hardly get time to be with them. I enjoy working and I need to work to ensure their future. But I also need time to be with them."

A Major Hint

A few days ago, Bollywood cinematographer Ayananka Bose had dropped this picture on his Instagram story which hinted that Salman Khan's next Eid release could be this Prabhu Deva directorial. Early reports suggest that the film has been titled 'India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe' and is a remake of the 2017 Korean film, 'The Outlaws'.