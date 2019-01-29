Prasoon Joshi Comes In Support Of Kangana Ranaut, Says She Elevated Manikarnika As Director

Manikarnika writer and the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi, has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut after director Krish accused her of hijacking the film from him. Prasson took to Twitter and posted, "Kangana hasn't only given an outstanding performance she's also elevated the film to another level thru her Direction n commitment.Let not any controversy take that away from her. It's been a tough journey n am all fr celebrating everyone's contribution. Here's 2team #Manikarnika.'' (sic)

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel too, vehemently denied Krish's claims, ''I have spoken to Kangana and on her behalf I am officially declaring Kangana shot 70 percent of the film ( drama and action) with her primary DOP Kiran Deohans ,2nd DOP Sachin K Krishn and took 100 % final calls on edit with Rameshwar who Krish never met in his life ..@DirKrish. Everything from clapboards to technicians are on record no need to worry krish ... it will take 10 mins for your bubble to burst @DirKrish.''(sic)

On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt has spoken up in defence of director Krish. She posted, "This is so wrong... on every level... this is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually it is credit we work for... money comes & money goes... the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people's contribution." (sic)

For the uninitiated, Krish told Subhash K Jha in an interview," I saw the film. I'd say more than 70 per cent is mine. I remained quiet until the release. I had to remain quiet for the sake of the film and for the entire team which worked so hard on the film. But now if I don't speak about what Kangana did to the film I'd be doing a disservice to all our hard work. Many people advised me to talk after the film was taken away from me. I'd say what I directed was pure gold. Kangana turned it into silver.''

