Prassthanam Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam has hit the theatres today, and we're here with the live audience review of the film. The film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Director Deva Katta, who made the original that released in 2010, has also directed the Hindi version, which follows the family politics that plays out between two heirs of a political leader. The film also casts Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. The film is produced by Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt.

Check out the audience reviews below..

Ashish Tiwari @ashishtiwariok: "#Prassthanam is very interesting and intriguing, worth watching coz of the amazing performance by @alifazal @satyajeet_dubey

@mkoirala @bindasbhidu @ChunkyThePanday @duttsanjay & fab direction by @devakatta."

Smita @smitapop: "#Prassthanam is not just a movie. It's an experience. Definitely go watch it. For the Telugu audience who love it, it's even better in Hindi. #Alifaizal #SatyajitDubey #JackieShroff & @duttsanjay just took it to the different level. @MaheshShankarS RR kickass & @devakatta 🙏🏼 🙌."

Jaey Gajera @JaeyGajeraIndia: "#Prassthanam is cogent, greyly & atmospheric drama. Must watch."

Vamsi Shekar @UrsVamsiShekar: "#Prassthanam First Half - @duttsanjay is impressive, but it is @alifazal9 and @bindasbhidu are stunningly good in their well-written roles by @devakatta. Spot on!!"

Prassthanam has released alongside two other films - Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor and Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. It would be interesting to see which film would emerge as the 'winner' at the box office.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

