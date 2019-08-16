Prasthanam New Poster: Sanjay Dutt Back With A Bang

After catching the audience's eyes with the teaser of the much-awaited thriller, the makers released the first look of Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam. With his brutal new avatar, Sanjay Dutt looks stunning as a politician in the first look.

Sanjay Dutt, who recently turned 60, will be playing the role of a politician 'Baldev Pratap Singh'. In the poster, he can be seen sitting on an extravagant golden chair. A pistol can also be seen right in front of him. As far as his attire is concerned, he is sporting a Nehru jacket over a typical politician costume - white pajama set. The long red ticka on his forehead and what looks like a cigarette in his hand are completing the look.

Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh released the poster on his Twitter handle. "Sanjay Dutt as Baldev Pratap Singh... First, look poster of Prasthanam... The remake of Telugu film Prasthanam... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release," he captioned the picture.

The film is produced by Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt and directed by Deva Katta, who directed the original as well. Prasthanam is all set to be released on September 20.

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter and revealed the date of the movie release along with a motion poster on his 60th birthday. The film also stars Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur, Satyajeet Dubey, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Ali Fazal in lead roles. Sanjay was last seen in the period drama set in pre-independent India, 'Kalank', which tanked at the box office.

He also has Mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2 in his kitty, in which he will share screen space with Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Coming back to Prasthanam, the original version released in 2010, and starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar in the lead roles. It narrated the story of a politician and the difficult relations prevailing in his family. According to media reports, director Deva Katta said the team has not made any significant changes to the Hindi version.