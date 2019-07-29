Prasthanam Teaser Out! Sanjay Dutt Gives Fans A Glimpse Into His Upcoming Film As B’day Special!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has more than one reason to celebrate today. Not only did the actor enter his 60th year, but also made it special by giving his fans a glimpse into his upcoming film. A few minutes ago, the teaser of Prasthanam was launched on YouTube. Within a few minutes, the video has received a large number of likes and fans can't stop praising Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal and a few more stars.

Prasthanam is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which released in 2010. The film is helmed by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also directed the original. The teaser launch was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony with fans, at a multiplex in Mumbai. Comments garnered by the trailer imply that fans are eagerly waiting to watch another action-packed political drama of Sanjay Dutt's.

The actor is also making news among the non-Hindi speaking audience for signing a deal with the KGF team. Today, his first look from KGF Chapter 2 as Adheera was revealed too. The actor looks every bit intimidating in the poster.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Characters Played By Him That Left A Lasting Impression!

We wish Sanjay Dutt a very happy birthday and good luck on his future ventures.