Prasthanam Teaser: Sanjay Dutt Is In A Terrific Form In This Hindi Remake Of Sai Kumar's Film

On his birthday today, Sanjay Dutt has been dropping surprises one after the other. After treating his fans with his first look as 'Adheera' from Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2', the actor unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Prasthanam'. For those who ain't aware, the film is a remake of Sai Kumar's Telugu hit by the same name.

The teaser begins with Sanjay Dutt's voicover saying, "Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat." This is followed by a montage of the other actors including Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.

Going by the first glimpse of this politicial thriller set in contemporary times, we must say that Dutt is in a terrific form as a politician. Have a look at the teaser here.

Speaking to PTI, director Deva Katta revealed, "Sanjay Dutt got interested in the project, which was in 2011-2012 within one-two years of (its) release. In between he went to jail and then came back and the follow up (from their end) was passionate regarding the film. I was interested because of the intensity of interest from his side."

Speaking about Dutt's Hindi remake, he further added, "Fundamentally there are no changes to the story at all, except refining and polishing the canvas and all that. It is very relevant. I have rewritten the screenplay the dialogues were provided by Farhad."

Helmed by Deva Katta who also directed the Telugu flick, Prasthanam is slated to hit the big screens on September 20, 2019.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Characters Played By Him That Left A Lasting Impression!