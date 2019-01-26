Prateik Babbar And Sanya Sagar Vintage Themed Wedding Reception; INSIDE PICTURES!

Prateik & Sanya Hosted A Vintage Theme Reception

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar hosted a unique, Irish vintage themed wedding reception in Mumbai. The two looked smoking hot, twinning in black outfits. Sanya donned a sexy sheer black gown with fringe detailing. She wore dark red lips and accessorized with silver jewelry and a feather headband. Prateik, on the other hand, was equally a spectacle in a black pin striped tuxedo, accessorized with a scarf around his neck, a hat, a snazzy pair of glasses, and a vintage walking stick!

They Have A Blast At Their Reception

Prateik and Sanya had a blast at their wedding reception which was honestly more like a party! The two got hitched in Sanya's hometown Lucknow a few days back in a two day private wedding ceremony.

The Lovebirds Share A Kiss

The lovebirds share a kiss at their wedding reception as the shutterbugs clicked away. Talking about their engagement last year to Mumbai Mirror, Prateik had said, "Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd but I can't stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life."

Father & Son Puff Away

Prateik Babbar posed for photos with his dad Raj Babbar at the reception. The father and son duo can be seen puffing away at cigar and pipe! Raj Babbar looks classy in a grey plaid blazer over a black vest and pants.

Siddhanth Kapoor Looked Suave At The Party

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was also at the wedding reception of Prateik and Sanya. Siddhanth was wearing an all black ensemble with a black tee, black denims, and a black leather jacket. He sported a pair of vintage sunglasses.

Ayesha Takia & Her Family Graced The Reception

Ayesha Takia was also at the reception, accompanied by her husband Farhan Azmi and their son. She looked beautiful in a peach coloured ensemble and a statement neck piece, whereas Farhan wore a traditional black kurta with navy blue pyjamas. Their son also wore an ethnic ensemble.