Prateik Babbar- Sanya Sagar's Mehendi & Haldi Ceremony: These Dreamy Pics Are Not To Be Missed!

The season of weddings continue in Bollywood. After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Prateik Babbar is all set to get hitched to his girlfriend Sanya Sagar today. The wedding ceremonies have already commenced in Lucknow and we have got our hands on the first pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremony.

After dating for around two years, the lovebirds have finally decided to take the marital vows. Earlier while speaking to a tabloid, Prateik said, "I've been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as I believe it gives a relationship substance. Nothing will change, life will only get even more beautiful."

Meanwhile, have a look at their dreamy pre-wedding pictures right away here-

The Couple Look Their Happy Best For their mehendi and haldi ceremony, Prateik picked up a yellow kurta with white pyjama. On the other hand, his bride-to-be Sanya looked pretty in a lemon yellow dress and a floral headgear. Say Cheese In this click, Prateik is all smiles for the lens while Sanya is busy with her phone. A High-Profile Wedding As per sources, BSP chief Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states - Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattishgarh, that of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other senior leaders of various political parties are likely to attend Prateik-Sanya's wedding ceremony. Prateik & Sanya Got Engaged Last Year The actor was quoted as saying, "Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd, but I can't stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life."

