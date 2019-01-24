English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prateik Babbar & Sanya Sagar's Wedding Pictures Are Out & They Look Heavenly! View Here

    By
    |

    Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar tied the knot on January 23, 2019 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony and the pictures from their wedding are out and they all look so heavenly and beautiful. The wedding took place in Lucknow and was attended by their near and dear ones. Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar were dating each other since 2017 and are now a happily married couple. View the wedding pictures below!

    Prateik Babbar & Sanya Sagar

    Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar's wedding pictures are already doing the rounds all over social media and people are loving every bit of it. Both Prateik and Sanya look so radiant and happy here!

    The Wedding Rituals

    Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar are seen taking part in the wedding rituals and religiously followed every tradition on their most important day.

    The Handsome Groom

    The handsome groom Prateik Babbar gazes into his beautiful bride Sanya Sagar's eyes and it's a picture perfect moment.

    The Beautiful Maharashtrian Bride

    The beautiful Maharashtrian bride Sanya Sagar looks ravishing in her traditional wedding outfit.

    The Big Fat Indian Wedding

    Indian weddings are such a delight to watch as everyone look so bright and beautiful. The bride and groom here look nothing less than a dream either.

    Wedding Reception To Be Held In Mumbai?

    After their big fat wedding in Lucknow, reports are doing the rounds that Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar will throw a grand reception party in Mumbai in the coming week.

    Happy Married Life!!

    Here's wishing Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar a happy married life and may their love bloom and shine always.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Read more about: prateik babbar sanya sagar
    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue