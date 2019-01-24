Prateik Babbar & Sanya Sagar's Wedding Pictures Are Out & They Look Heavenly! View Here

Prateik Babbar & Sanya Sagar

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar's wedding pictures are already doing the rounds all over social media and people are loving every bit of it. Both Prateik and Sanya look so radiant and happy here!

The Wedding Rituals

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar are seen taking part in the wedding rituals and religiously following every tradition on their most important day.

The Handsome Groom

The handsome groom Prateik Babbar gazes into his beautiful bride Sanya Sagar's eyes and it's a picture perfect moment.

The Beautiful Maharashtrian Bride

The beautiful Maharashtrian bride Sanya Sagar looks ravishing in her traditional wedding outfit.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding

Indian weddings are such a delight to watch as everyone look so bright and beautiful. The bride and groom here look nothing less than a dream either.

Wedding Reception To Be Held In Mumbai?

After their big fat wedding in Lucknow, reports are doing the rounds that Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar will throw a grand reception party in Mumbai in the coming week.

Happy Married Life!!

Here's wishing Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar a happy married life and may their love bloom and shine always.