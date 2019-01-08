 »   »   »  Prateik Babbar To Marry His Girlfriend Sanya Sagar On This Date; Read Details!

Save The Date!

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Prateik and Sanya will get hitched in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow on 22nd and 23rd January.

The Wedding Will Be A Private Affair

The report further states that the wedding will be followed by a reception in Mumbai, the date and venue of which is yet to be locked.

'She Is The Best Partner I Could Ask For'

Last year after his engagement with Sanya, Prateik had told Mirror, "Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She's the best partner I could have asked for.

It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd, but I can't stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life."

The Couple Is Excited To Take Their Relationship To The Next Level

A source told the tabloid, "They have known each other for almost a decade but have been dating for only around two years and are excited to take their relationship to next level."

Prateik Is Ready For Marriage

The actor was quoted as saying by Mirror, "I've been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as I believe it gives a relationship substance. Nothing will change, life will only get even more beautiful."