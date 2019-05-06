Pregnant Amy Jackson Gets Engaged To Boyfriend George Panayiotou In London; See Inside Photos!

Kiss-and-tell

We came across a picture of the lovebirds sharing a kiss at their engagement party. While Amy looked gorgeous in a black and white slit cut gown which flaunted her baby bump, George looked handsome in a white pants paired with a full sleeves shirt.

The Happiness On Amy's Face Is Evident

In this picture, Amy is seen posing with a close friend. One's can't miss the baby bump in this picture.

The Proposal

In an interview with Hello Magazine while speaking about how George popped the question to her, Amy said, "It was the most incredible dream holiday. George pulled out all the stops. We travelled into Johannesburg then flew to Zambia where we went on safari, and to Botswana. I am animal obsessed so to see lions, rhinos and elephants...well, I think I cried a couple of times, it was so overwhelming. He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting and over a private dinner. It was beautiful."

Amy Had Also Revealed Her Wedding Plans

"The wedding will be next year. But we need to decide where. It could be anywhere in world but we want to make it accessible for everyone. We will have people coming from India and from America, and George has a huge Greek family so we want to try to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone. Maybe even Liverpool. Home is where the heart is."

Amy's Pregnancy Was Unplanned

"It was totally unplanned. We had no idea. We're at that stage where we're definitely ready for it. I don't think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we're in such a good place. We're happy together, we have a beautiful home and we're excited to be a mum and dad," the actress told the magazine.

The Baby Has Brought Amy & George Closer

"We know each other pretty well - the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between. We were inseperable before, but this is a different closeness."