Pregnant Kalki Koechlin Reveals She Faced A Lot Of Trolling For Having Kid Out Of Wedlock!
Kalki Koechlin recently dropped a pleasant surprise when she announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. While congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the actress, there is a section of netizens who continue to troll her for having a child out of wedlock.
Kalki recently opened up in an interview with Pinkvilla about how trolls on the internet have asked her where her husband is or advised her to not wear tight clothes during pregnancy.
Kalki's First Reaction When She Learnt She Was Pregnant
"I was like this can't be right, its a mistake. We weren't planning for it right now, so I immediately went and got another test done...When I was absolutely sure, I was happy but I wasn't sure at the beginning," (sic) the actress told Pinkvilla.
Trollers Passed Shocking Comments At Her For Having Kid Out Of Wedlock
The actress revealed, "I haven't felt that judgement face-to-face but of course trolling I have (faced). Trolling has happened like 'Where's the husband?' and you know 'How can you do this?' and 'Don't wear tight clothes.' So, all of that is there little bit but trolling happens even when you are not pregnant." (sic)
Kalki On How She Reacts To Trolls
"You're just a celebrity. Actually, even if you're not a celebrity. If you have an opinion, which is out there, somebody will disagree with it and that's okay," the actress further added.
Has She Come Across People Who 'Looked Down' Upon Her?
To this, she replied, "I'm sure there are but I don't know them personally. So, it doesn't affect my life but whenever it comes to my building, my neighbours, the people around me... they all know I am not married. And they've been super. Aunties have been like coming and like 'Aapke liye kuchh chahiye kya'. They are really, really lovely and sweet."
Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg have been dating for two years now. The lovebirds have finalised the idea of water birth for which Kalki will fly down to Goa by the end of this year.
