Preity Zinta And Vir Das To Make A Guest Appearance In ABC Series 'Fresh Off The Boat'

Bollywood stars Preity Zinta and Vir Das will be making a guest appearance in an episode of ABC's Fresh Off The Boat. Fresh Off The Boat revolves around the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family which has parents Louis and Jessica, their children Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis's mother, Jenny.

The episode is expected to serve as a basis for a spin-off show. ABC network has been planning to develop a spin-off of the show for quite some time now. The spin-off will follow the lives of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in the 1990s.

It was reported in Deadline that the upcoming episode, which will go on floors next month, will revolve around an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie. While Preity Zinta will portray the girl's mother Meena, Das will play the role of her father, DC. Apparently, with the introduction of the new characters, the spin-off show will have a lead. The spin-off is tentatively titled 'Magic Motor Inn'.

Fresh Off The Boat is being penned frequently by Rachna Fruchbom and she is attached to write Magic Motor Inn, too. 20th Century Fox Television will produce the spin-off.

Along with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Fruchbom will also serve as the executive producer on Magic Motor Inn. Currently, Fresh Off The Boat is in its sixth season and airs on ABC in the US.

Zinta, who was last seen in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit, is best known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Koi... Mil Gaya, among others. Vir Das, on the other hand, most recently featured in ABC's Whiskey Cavalier.