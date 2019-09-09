Prithviraj First Look: Akshay Kumar's Birthday Surprise For Fans; Announces New Film!

It's Akshay Kumar's 52nd birthday today, and the actor has dropped a major surprise for his fans! Since a very long time, there were speculations about him teaming up with Yash Raj Films for a movie on the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Well, the wait is finally over as the makers have officially announced this movie.

Based on the life and heroism of the mighty ruler, Akshay will essay the titular role in the historical film. Historians and folk legends portray him as an incredibly brave king who stood in front of the merciless Muhammad of Ghor and his ruthless invaders of India. Prithviraj's daredevilry and heroism against Muhammad of Ghor catapulted him into a legendary ruler and fighter of free India.

The birthday boy took to his Instagram page to make the official announcement and wrote, "Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020." (sic)

Check out the first sneak-peek here.

An official statement quoted Akshay as saying, "It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me."

Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya - based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning 'Pinjar', 'Prithviraj' will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020.

Akshay Kumar's Birthday Plans: This Is How The Superstar Will Be Celebrating His Special Day