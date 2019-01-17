Priya Varrier Defends ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ And Says Sridevi Is Just The Name Of Her Character

Priya Varrier's debut Bollywood movie Sridevi Bungalow has landed itself in a controversy even before its release. The teaser of the movie dropped a few days ago and it depicts the life of an actress named Sridevi who ends up dying in a bathtub. Twitterati blew up over the fact that the movie is strikingly similar to the life of the real life superstar Sridevi, who also passed away in similar circumstances. Many people lost their calm over what they thought as the film's insensitivity to the late actress. Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, even sent a legal notice to film's team over the title 'Sridevi Bungalow'. Priya Varrier responded to the controversy and clarified the film's position. Read what she said.

In a statement to Times of India, the wink girl Priya Varrier said, "Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma'am."

Speaking of Boney Kapoor's legal notice, the film's director Prasanth also told TOI, "In the notice, Boney Kapoor has raised a few objections against our film including the usage of the name and doing a biopic of the actress. He wanted us to alter the name of our movie within 24 hours. We sent him a reply explaining that Sridevi was a common name and there was no logic in objecting to it. It is just coincidence that my movie tells the tale of an actress named Sridevi."

"Like Priya said, we would like to leave it to the audience to decide. The film is a crime-thriller and it is important to maintain the suspense of the story. I cannot walk around and reveal the plot to all. I am a hardcore fan of actress Sridevi and I respect and admire her a lot. But just because she died in a bath tub doesn't mean nobody else won't. Allow us to release the movie and let the people decide," he added defending the movie."

Sridevi Bungalow is currently being filmed and is expected to release in April.

