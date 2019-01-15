English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priya Varrier’s ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ Teaser Is Out And We Don’t Know How To Feel About It

    By
    |

    After becoming an overnight celebrity for her famous wink in the Malayalam film ' Oru Aadar Love', Priya Prakash Varrier is now set to make her Bollywood debut. The teaser to Priya Varrier's first Bollywood film, 'Sridevi Bungalow' just dropped and it is getting mixed responses from everyone. We really don't know how to feel about the movie because it seems obvious that it is based on the life of the late superstar Sridevi, but the filmmakers have not outright said that it is so.

    Sridevi Bungalow Teasers Out And We Don’t Know What To Feel

    The one minute forty nine second teaser of the film opens to a little asking who the actress's favourite star is, and the latter reveals that it is herself, Sridevi. The teaser goes on to show clips depicting the lead character Sridevi's luxurious lifestyle but later indicates a downfall in her life. At the end of the teaser, Sridevi is shown to be dead in her bathtub. This is similar to the real-life Sridevi's sudden death which shocked the whole nation last year.

    When asked if the movie is based on Sridevi's life, Priya Varrier had said that it is left to the audiences to figure that out. She had said, "You have to watch the film and decide if it is a story related to her not." She added, "I will be playing the role of a lady superstar Sridevi in the film." Well, we don't know what to think about this. Guess we'll just have to wait for the movie to see what it is really about.

    On making her big debut in Bollywood, Priya had said during a media interaction, "People know me as a wink girl but what I want is that people accept me as an actress as a whole and not just with a wink." We wish the young actress all the best, and we hope the movie turns out to be more tasteful than it looks.

    MOST READ: 'Deepika Padukone Singh' Or 'Ranveer Singh Padukone'? Deepika Padukone Has An Answer!

    Read more about: priya prakash varrier sridevi
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 2:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue