Priya Varrier’s ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ Teaser Is Out And We Don’t Know How To Feel About It

After becoming an overnight celebrity for her famous wink in the Malayalam film ' Oru Aadar Love', Priya Prakash Varrier is now set to make her Bollywood debut. The teaser to Priya Varrier's first Bollywood film, 'Sridevi Bungalow' just dropped and it is getting mixed responses from everyone. We really don't know how to feel about the movie because it seems obvious that it is based on the life of the late superstar Sridevi, but the filmmakers have not outright said that it is so.

The one minute forty nine second teaser of the film opens to a little asking who the actress's favourite star is, and the latter reveals that it is herself, Sridevi. The teaser goes on to show clips depicting the lead character Sridevi's luxurious lifestyle but later indicates a downfall in her life. At the end of the teaser, Sridevi is shown to be dead in her bathtub. This is similar to the real-life Sridevi's sudden death which shocked the whole nation last year.

When asked if the movie is based on Sridevi's life, Priya Varrier had said that it is left to the audiences to figure that out. She had said, "You have to watch the film and decide if it is a story related to her not." She added, "I will be playing the role of a lady superstar Sridevi in the film." Well, we don't know what to think about this. Guess we'll just have to wait for the movie to see what it is really about.

On making her big debut in Bollywood, Priya had said during a media interaction, "People know me as a wink girl but what I want is that people accept me as an actress as a whole and not just with a wink." We wish the young actress all the best, and we hope the movie turns out to be more tasteful than it looks.

