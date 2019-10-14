    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra Admits She Was Scared Of Farhan Akhtar When They Were Shooting For Don

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra admitted that she was scared of Farhan Akhtar when they were shooting for Don. Priyanka had just started out as an actress back then, and was just three years old in the industry when Don released. Farhan had directed Dil Chhahta Hai, which became massively popular among audiences. This intimidated Priyanka about working with Farhan when he was directing Don.

      Priyanka Was Scared Of Talking To Farhan

      Priyanka Was Scared Of Talking To Farhan

      In an interview with Bollywood Life, Priyanka said, "I was scared of him, I was scared of talking to him. He was Farhan Akhtar after Dil Chahta Hai and I had just done Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. I was like (makes wide eyes) that I'm working with this director."

      Priyanka Is Grateful For Getting Two Of Her Biggest Hits From Farhan

      Priyanka Is Grateful For Getting Two Of Her Biggest Hits From Farhan

      She further added, "Farhan gave me one of my biggest films when I was two years in the business. So, he has known me from when I was just learning acting."

      Farhan Says Fame Hasn't Changed Priyanka At All

      Farhan Says Fame Hasn't Changed Priyanka At All

      Farhan responded, "I don't see any major changes in her. She is still the same Priyanka that I had met in 2005, to cast for Don. I actually find it wonderful; the fact that she has not changed given all the success and fame and stardom she has seen. That she has stayed true. When she did Don 1, she was very new and now in 2019, she is very experienced as an actor. She has picked up things along the way and that growth, I do see. But who she is at the core, is still the same person."

      The Sky Is Pink Has Moved Audiences

      The Sky Is Pink Has Moved Audiences

      Priyanka and Farhan have starred together in Shonali Bose's recent release, The Sky Is Pink. Based on the real-life story of a young motivational speaker who is terminally ill, the film has moved audiences' hearts. Many Bollywood celebs have also taken to their social media to shower love and appreciation for the film.

      MOST READ: Richa Chadha Was Once Asked To Play The Role Of Hrithik Roshan's Mother

      Read more about: priyanka chopra farhan akhtar don
      Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 20:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue