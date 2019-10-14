Priyanka Chopra Admits She Was Scared Of Farhan Akhtar When They Were Shooting For Don

Priyanka Was Scared Of Talking To Farhan

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Priyanka said, "I was scared of him, I was scared of talking to him. He was Farhan Akhtar after Dil Chahta Hai and I had just done Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. I was like (makes wide eyes) that I'm working with this director."

Priyanka Is Grateful For Getting Two Of Her Biggest Hits From Farhan

She further added, "Farhan gave me one of my biggest films when I was two years in the business. So, he has known me from when I was just learning acting."

Farhan Says Fame Hasn't Changed Priyanka At All

Farhan responded, "I don't see any major changes in her. She is still the same Priyanka that I had met in 2005, to cast for Don. I actually find it wonderful; the fact that she has not changed given all the success and fame and stardom she has seen. That she has stayed true. When she did Don 1, she was very new and now in 2019, she is very experienced as an actor. She has picked up things along the way and that growth, I do see. But who she is at the core, is still the same person."

The Sky Is Pink Has Moved Audiences

Priyanka and Farhan have starred together in Shonali Bose's recent release, The Sky Is Pink. Based on the real-life story of a young motivational speaker who is terminally ill, the film has moved audiences' hearts. Many Bollywood celebs have also taken to their social media to shower love and appreciation for the film.