    Priyanka Chopra, Mom Madhu Chopra Cheer Serena Williams As The Latter Clinches 100th Win At US Open

    By
    |

    You can call it from one star to another. Actor Priyanka Chopra is exuberant that Tennis star Serena Williams has clinched her 100th win. The actor shared a photo of the stadium screen where she is seen alongside her mother Madhu Chopra and posted, "Serena Williams, 100th US Open Win." For the uninitiated, Serena defeated Wang Qiang to clinch the title.

    Posting more pictures, she wrote: "Amazing to watch @serenawilliams at her 100th US Open win! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl @madhumalati!"

    Priyanka makes for a pretty picture in her cream, red and blue printed dress while Madhu is wearing a pair of trousers, a blouse, and a jacket.

    The Desi Girl is also straddling hubby Nick Jonas's Happiness Begins tour. Priyanka, who's quite active on Twitter, earlier shared a post on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She posted, "#GanpatiBappaMorya! I miss being in Mumbai this time of the year, that feeling of love in the air, the joy & enthusiasm around celebrations and the food! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone, hope Bappa's blessings bring us happiness and prosperity."

    She was also in the news for getting her husband's age wrong. While it seems like something trivial, in the age of social media, nothing escapes the netizens' eyes. However, Nick came to her rescue and posted, "Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone."

    Meanwhile, a lot is happening on the work front as well. Just recently, the Quantico star announced that she is all set to join hands with Rajkummar Rao for a Netflix film titled, The White Tiger, based on the book of the same name by Aravind Adiga. She will also be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
