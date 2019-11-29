    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Thanksgiving With 'Too Much Food'; Watch Video!

      Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Thanksgiving with her hubby Nick Jonas as a couple and as expected, it was some lavish celebrations with mouth-watering dishes and plenty of cute pictures.

      Later, both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram pages to give their fans a sneak-peek into their Thanksgiving celebrations through their Insta stories. Check out the pictures and videos here.

      Happy Thanksgiving everyone ❤

      Where's The Party Tonight?

      Priyanka shared clips where she gave a glimpse into her Thanksgiving party which had a lavish spread of food on a beautifully-decorated table. As the camera pans across the table, the actress is heard saying ‘there's too much food'. We then see PeeCee letting out a mock scream.

      Priyanka Sends Thanksgiving Wishes From The US

      'The Sky Is Pink' actress also shared a picture where she is seen posing with Nick. She captioned the click, "Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I'm so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always.. ❤️🙏🏽."

      Priyanka's Special Gift For Nick

      Before their wedding anniversary, Priyanka presented Nick a German shepherd puppy, Gino. Later, Nick shared a video and wrote, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra."

      An overwhelmed Priyanka replied, "Happy almost anniversary babu ur face..hilarious."

      Coming Back To Thanksgiving

      Nick too shared a video clipped where he is seen getting goofy with his wife.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

