Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spend Big Bucks On Real Estate For Their Home In LA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are breaking some real estate records in Encino, a Los Angeles neighborhood. According to a report published in the Wall Street Journal, the couple has invested $20 million (144 crores) for a 20,000-square-foot property. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner spent $14.1 million for a 15,000-square-foot home a few miles away. The Jonas Brothers have collectively spent a whopping $34.1 million on their new abodes.

The report further stated that Priyanka and Nick’s modern home will have seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, high ceilings along with ample outdoor space. It’s been reported a while back that Nick had sold his bachelor pad and was looking for a new home to share with Priyanka.

Nick Jonas, in a recent interview with AD also opened up about their personal preferences when it comes to design aesthetics and the current status of their new home. “It's in flux. I'm on tour, and she's shooting a movie, so we're kind of between homes at the moment. But we're very excited to set up our home together and take those risks, try different things. We can go to the drawing board again if it's not feeling right and recreate it. We'll take our time to get that right because there's certainly no rush” he said.

The couple definitely has plans of starting a family. Speaking in the same vein, the Barfi actress had told Vogue “Buying a home and having a baby is on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me”. She further elaborated and said “In 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.” The lovely duo got married in December last year in an elaborate ceremony in India and will be ringing in their first anniversary soon.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink and is currently busy shooting her next movie with Netflix, The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. On the other hand, Nick is currently touring with his brothers and will soon be seen on screen in Jumanji: The Next Level.