Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas To Produce A Show On Indian Sangeet Ceremony For Amazon Prime

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple’s extravagant and elaborate three-day wedding was widely covered by the media. The duo has now decided to bring the same vibrancy and tradition to the screens via Amazon Prime. The announced unscripted show will revolve around the Indian pre-wedding tradition of 'Sangeet'.

Nick Jonas took to social media and shared the news himself. He said, "The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend. Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.”

Priyanka also took to social media and added, "We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding. The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage."

The studio has officially greenlit the series and will follow engaged couples preparing for their 'sangeet’ ceremony. Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios told Variety, “The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance.”

The casting for the project is currently underway while the filming, in all likelihood, will begin in the latter part of 2020. The show will be jointly produced by Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Productions and Jonas’s Image 32 banner along with Amazon Studios.

