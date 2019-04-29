Priyanka Chopra- Parineeti Chopra Tease Alia Bhatt For Missing The 'Madness' At Isha Ambani's Party!
Priyanka Chopra is currently stationed in Mumbai to attend her brother Sidharth Chopra's wedding. The actress seems to be having a time of her life here with some fam-jam and catching up with her girl gang.
A few days ago, we saw PeeCee spending some quality time with her family and then stepping out for some dinner with them. On Sunday night, the 'Quantico' lady, her cousin Parineeti Chopra and few close friends caught up at Isha Ambani's house for a fun-night where they relished some home-made ice-cream.
Priyanka & Parineeti Pull Alia's Leg
PeeCee shared this picture and captioned it as, "Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. @_iiishmagish love u! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here's to many more girls nights! @aliaabhatt u Missed the madness by minutes! Love all u ladies!"
Parineeti Has This To Say!
Parineeti who too was a part of the get-together dropped a comment on PeeCee's picture and wrote, "BEST NIGHT EVER!!"
Mumbai Diaries
A few days ago, PeeCee had posted this picture on her Instagram page where she is seen bonding with her family minus hubby Nick Jonas.
Every Vote Counts, Says PeeCee
Meanwhile, Priyanka casted her vote in the general elections on Monday and encouraged her fans to do the same. Sharing a selfie where she is seen flaunting her inked finger, the actress wrote, "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts."
