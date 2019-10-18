Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra To Voice For Elsa And Anna In Hindi Version Of Frozen 2

According to reports, Disney India has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her actor-sister Parineeti Chopra to dub for the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie, Frozen 2. Reportedly, Priyanka will voice for Elsa and Parineeti's voice will be used for Anna in the upcoming sequel to the hit film, Frozen.

"Elsa is a fictional character who's known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences," Priyanka was quoted as saying in IANS.

Parineeti, on the other hand, stated that Frozen has always been her favourite animated film. She said, "You don't need to be an actress to dream of being a Disney princess!! I absolutely loved the first film, it's my favourite animation film but never thought that I'd get to voice Anna. But of course the real cherry on the cake is that I've been cast in a film about sisters with my real life sister!! While dubbing we would keep laughing about the fact that we are actually like our characters in real life! Mimi didi is totally like Elsa and I'm totally like Anna! This is why this movie will always be special. I can't wait for the audience response."

It is being said that the second version of the Disney franchise will be even more intense as it traces the past of Princesses Anna and Elsa. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel dubbed for Anna and Elsa respectively, in the original version.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 will release on November 22, simultaneously in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.