English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Announces Next Project - Netflix's 'We Can Be Heroes'

    By
    |

    While Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Isn't It Romantic on the silver screen, fans had been eagerly awaiting her next big announcement. And without further ado, it is here. The Quantico star just announced that she's all set to star in Netflix's 'We Can Be Heroes' to be directed by Hollywood filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who most recently helmed Alita: Battle Angel.

    priyanka chopra

    Priyanka is set to share screen space with Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and Boyd Holbrook in the venture. It is learned that Rodriguez will direct and produce the movie, which is based on his own script.

    Not just the above stars, the project will also star child actors Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, and Hala Finley.

    We Can Be Heroes is said to be an action-adventure and follows a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens. It recently started production in Texas, US.

    Meanwhile, on the home front, Priyanka has Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which follows the inspiring journey of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhury. The cast also includes Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

    Notably, this is Zaira Wasim's last outing as an actress since the young star said that she's bidding adieu to films since it clashes with her religion.

    For the unversed, The Sky Is Pink will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Read more about: priyanka chopra netflix
    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue