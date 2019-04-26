English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Back In Mumbai For Brother's Wedding; Soaks In Some Family Love!

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai these days as her younger brother is all set to get hitched to Ishitaa Kumar. The couple got engaged in a roka ceremony in February where Priyanka and her hubby Nick were also a part of the celebrations.

    Now that PeeCee is back in Bay, the 'Quantico' actress spent some quality time with her family minus her husband. Last night, she took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of it.

    Fam-jam

    Donning a green dress and green shoe, the 'Desi Girl' looked her pretty best. She captioned the picture as, "Mumbai diaries." The actress is seen posing for a picture with mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and other close-knit members of the family.

    Priyanka Calls Nick Hubby No 1

    Meanwhile, a few days ago, Priyanka had shared this adorable picture with a caption that read, "U make me smile. I'm so proud of you! #number1 #husbandappreciationpost."

    Meet The New Chopra In The Family

    On the other hand, Parineeti recently shared a picture of herself along with her sister Priyanka and their pet pooch Bailey- the new addition to the Chopra family.

    On The Work Front

    The actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.

    Priyanka was originally supposed to play the female lead in Salman Khan's Bharat. However, the actress opted out of the film and Katrina Kaif stepped into her role.

    Hauli Hauli Song From De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & Tabu Hit The Dance Floor

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue