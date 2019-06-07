Is It Offending? Why Priyanka Chopra's Bare Back Picture In A Saree Has Become A Topic Of Trolling?

Fans Slam Priyanka For Not Representing Saree Properly

@areesha91: "Last time I checked being creative meant more than being naked...FYI @priyankachopra a "Saree" comes with a blouse! Just in case you forgot. My problem is if you wanna go topless thats absolutely fine!...but wearing a saree & NOT even showing it in the picture does not do justice to you or the culture!"

@aliaa_hassani: "But it doesn't look that you are wearing a saree."

Another User Slams Priyanka Saying It Hardly Looks Like A Saree

@Smrootloops: "It's misleading. It's a saree that you can't even tell is actually a saree. This is what people of color always have to deal with. Get used for our "diversity card", but hide what actually makes us diverse by forcing us to fit into a box that is more palatable to western taste. another ridiculous travesty of inclusion. Thought Priyanka was smarter than that."

'This Is Not Our Culture'

@sareeka_physio: "Oh don't do this. Don't potray our culture in a wrong way. This is not our culture."

@khush_rang_hina: "No hate for Priyanka but sorry to say in this post I felt like she's using Indian culture to promote herself rather than using herself to promote "Indian" culture."

Designer Tarun Tahiliani Reacts To The Trolls

For the unversed, in the viral photoshoot, Priyanka is seen donning a Tarun Tahiliani saree. When the designer was asked about the ongoing trolling, he said Mid-day, "There's nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her [Priyanka] versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon."