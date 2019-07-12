Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Post For Brother Siddharth Chopra Is Giving Us Some Sibling Goals!

Priyanka Chopra's Cute Birthday Wish Is Melting Our Hearts

The 'Sky Is Pink' actress wrote, "Happy big 30 Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I'm so proud of you. #bestbrotherever❤️ @siddharthchopra89."

When Madhu Chopra Spoke About Priyanka-Siddharth's Bonding

In an old interview, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra opened up about Priyanka-Siddharth's bonding and said, "She cares a lot for him. She advises him. She guides him, but she's a bully and because she does not want him to feel entitled, she does not want him to take things for granted."

Siddharth Chopra Also Grabbed Headlines For This Reason

Siddharth was supposed to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ishitaa Kumar who also underwent a surgery just before the wedding. However, at the last minute, the wedding was called off and Priyanka's mother Madhu told Spotboye, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."

Speaking About Priyanka Chopra

The actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka was earlier quoted as saying, "Though the film ( The Sky Is Pink) is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death - one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."