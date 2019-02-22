English
    Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood Comeback ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To Release On THIS Date

    Priyanka Chopra is busy juggling between India and the United States and is also managing her professional and personal life simultaneously. She's currently having a lot of things up her sleeve and that includes her Bollywood comeback film, The Sky Is Pink where she's paired alongside Farhan Akhtar. The duo shot extensively in Delhi and finally, the release date of the movie has been announced.

    The Sky Is Pink – Release Date

    Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink is all set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter saying, "Release date finalised... #TheSkyIsPink to release on 11 Oct 2019... Stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim... Directed by Shonali Bose... Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films."

    Wedding Scene To Be Shot In The Andaman Islands

    Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will shoot a wedding scene in the Andaman islands and even Nick Jonas wanted to accompany his wife but was not granted visa as he's an American citizen. The shoot is held at the Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and the recent killing of an American missionary by the Sentinelese has caused tension in the area, thus rejecting his visa.

    Final Schedule Of 'The Sky Is Pink'

    Director Shonali Bose revealed that the final leg of the shoot will be held between March 1 and 12 in Mumbai and will call it a wrap after that and the movie will go into the post-production.

    The Sky Is Pink

    Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, The Sky Is Pink also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in prominent roles. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at a very young age of 13.

