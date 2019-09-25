Priyanka Chopra BREAKS SILENCE On Salman Khan Controversy Over Bharat; Says THIS About His Taunts!

Here’s What Priyanka Had Said..

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the entire Bharat fiasco and said, "The only thing I'd say is that if there was a reaction required you'd have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I've always admired him."

Priyanka Denies ‘Cold War’

The actress further added, "He (Salman Khan) came for Nick and my reception, we went to his house, I'm really close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there's never an issue with him."

Priyanka Reacts To Zaira Wasim’s Exit From The Industry

In the same interview, when Priyanka was asked about Zaira Wasim's exit from the film industry, the actress said that it was her personal choice and we're no one to dictate what someone should do or shouldn't do. She further added that she is all love for Zaira Wasim and wishes the best for her future.

Priyanka On Returning To Bollywood After Three Years

Priyanka Further Added...

