Priyanka Chopra BREAKS SILENCE On Salman Khan Controversy Over Bharat; Says THIS About His Taunts!

Here’s What Priyanka Said..

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra reacts to entire Bharat fiasco and says, "The only thing I'd say is that if there was a reaction required you'd have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I've always admired him."

Priyanka Denies The ‘Cold War’

The actress further added, "He (Salman Khan) came for Nick and my reception, we went to his house, I'm really close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there's never an issue with him."

Priyanka Reacts To Zaira Wasim’s Exit From The Film Industry

In the same interview, when Priyanka was asked about Zaira Wasim's exit from film industry, the actress said that It was her personal choice and we're no one to dictate what someone should do or shouldn't do. She further added that she is all the love for the Zaira Wasim and she wishes her all the best for the future.

Priyanka On Returning To Bollywood After Three Years

Speaking of Hindi film industry, Priyanka said that it is still her first love but she couldn't do a Hindi film earlier because three seasons of Quantico took up 11 months of a year and she didn't have the time or bandwidth.

Priyanka Further Added..

"I love the new-wave films being made and how people are reacting to them. As a filmmaker and an actor who likes to do different things, I have a choice and was able to pick a film like The Sky Is Pink," added Priyanka Chopra.