Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Postponed Because Of This Reason?

The Reason For Siddharth's Wedding Getting Postponed

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the wedding which was scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed because the bride-to-be Ishita had to undergo an emergency surgery.

The Bride-To-Be Needs Some Time To Recuperate From The Surgery

The tabloid further quoted a source as saying, "There are rumours that the wedding has been called off,but it is not true. Ishita needs some time to recuperate from her surgery and the families are looking for another mahurat."

The Roka Ceremony

Siddharth and Ishita got engaged in a roka ceremony on February 27. Back then, PeeCee had posted on her Instagram page, "So proud of my baby brother. You are so beautiful together..," welcoming her future sister-in-law.

Girls Want To Have Fun

Meanwhile, Priyanka is having a great time here in Mumbai. Recently, the 'Quantico' actress attended a fun-night out with her cousin Parineeti Chopra and her other girl pals at Isha Ambani's house. The Chopra sisters later pulled Alia Bhatt's leg for missing the 'madness' at the party.