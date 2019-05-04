Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding With Ishita Kumar Called Off; Madhu Chopra Confirms!

Madhu Chopra Confirms The News

Priyanka's mother confirmed the latest development to a portal and was quoted as saying, "They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off." However, she remained tight-lipped about the reason behind this decision.

Ishita Had Earlier Posted This Picture On Instagram

Post her surgery, Ishita had taken to Instagram to post this picture with a caption that read, "Recovering from surgery 💉🤯 Very painful but glad it's over."

Cheers To New Beginnings

Soon, Ishita posted one more picture from a restro bar and captioned it as, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."

Ishita's Parents' Reaction

Ishita's mother had commented on that picture, ""Close old book and write new story". On the other hand, father Anirudh wrote, "We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be." Meanwhile, Ishita already deleted pictures from her roka ceremony.