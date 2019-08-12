Priyanka Chopra's Reply To A Pakistani Lady Who Yelled At Her: 'Not Fond Of War But I'm Patriotic'
Recently, Priyanka Chopra hit the headlines when a Pakistani woman yelled at her and called her a 'hypocrite' for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army despite being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. The said incident took place at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles during the weekend.
A Pakistani Woman Verbally Attacked Priyanka
It so happened that a woman pointed fingers at the 'Quantico' actress and accused her of encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.
The lady told PeeCee, "As a Goodwill Ambassador, you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. People like me have supported you in your business."
The Actress Held Her Calm
After she vent out, Priyanka who was as cool as a cucumber said, "I hear you...whenever you are done venting. Got it. Done?"
Priyanka Reacted Like This
The actress said, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me."
Don't Embarrass Yourself: PeeCee To The Pakistan Woman
She further added, "But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell, don't embarrass yourself."
Priyanka's reply won over the netizens who praised her and called her 'savage queen'. However, the woman, who goes by the name of Ayesha Malik, has now shot out a series of tweets on social media and blamed Priyanka for turning the narrative against her and making her the "bad guy."
The woman tweeted, "Hi, I'm the girl that "yelled" at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, "we should be neighbors and love each other" - swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war." (sic).
It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM.
Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war.
She further wrote, "It took me back to when I couldn't reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the "bad guy" - as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible." (sic)
It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was.— Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019
She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.
"Whenever you're don't venting". Sorry, didn't realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was "venting", read yet another tweet.
“Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting” pic.twitter.com/OqCLgjDNa1— Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019
For those who ain't aware, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress had lauded the Indian armed forces after the airstrike in Balakot this February and tweeted, "Jai Hind. Indian Armed Forces." Following her tweet, there was an online petition filed to remove Priyanka as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. However, the UNICEF never responded to her controversial post.