      Priyanka Chopra's Candid Revelation: Nick Jonas Fetched Cylinders During Jodhpur Wedding

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's big fat wedding was one of the most talked-about event of the country. The lovebirds had a fairy-tale wedding in Jodhpur last December. Since then, the couple has been regularly hitting the headlines every time they drop a relationship goal.

      On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'The Sky Is Pink'. Recently when the desi girl attended 'The Kapil Sharma Show', she made some interesting revelations about her wedding and hubby Nick Jonas.

      When Nick Jonas Fetched Cylinders

      When Nick Jonas Fetched Cylinders

      Nick's family had flown down to India to oversee the wedding preparations since Priyanka was busy shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink'. Speaking about it, the actress revealed, "They flew down to India 10 days before the wedding to help with the preparations so that I could fulfill work commitments. In fact, Nick even fetched cylinders at one time."

      Nick's Family Mistook The Hindu Jaimala Ceremony For A Call To Fight

      Nick's Family Mistook The Hindu Jaimala Ceremony For A Call To Fight

      "Nick's family felt like they had to act. So they lifted him up and started pushing in," chuckled the 'Quantico' actress.

      So Cute!

      So Cute!

      When asked whether Nick greets her mother by touching her feet, or with air kisses, Priyanka revealed that her hubby and her mother greet each other with a hug.

      Nick Is Desi At Heart

      Nick Is Desi At Heart

      Priyanka revealed that her husband Nick is a fan of Punjabi songs, and he is currently hooked to Varun Dhawan's 'First Class' song from Kalank. The actress revealed, "At one of his concerts recently, he made an entry to the song. That made me laugh out loud."

      Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Real Reason Why She Chose 'The Sky Is Pink'

