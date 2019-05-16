English
    What A Beauty! Priyanka Chopra Looks Glamorous As She Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes 2019

    Priyanka Chopra is at her best and she looks way too glamorous and stunning as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes 2019 and all eyes were on her as she striked a posed in a black and burgandy sparkling sequin gown flaunting her toned legs. She's everything that personifies beauty and stands apart from the rest of the crowd with her elegance and charm.

    Priyanka Chopra is representing the Swiss luxury brand Chopard at the French Riviera and check out her look from the Cannes 2019 red carpet below...

    Priyanka Chopra Cannes 2019 Red Carpet

    She's looks amazing and breathtaking, doesn't she, folks? Our very own 'desi girl' is ruling the world with her flawless beauty and she makes us proud everytime she ups her ante at an international event. Also, Priyanka Chopra's Cannes 2019 look has been well appreciated by her fans and the pictures are flooded all over social media.

    On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films.

    priyanka chopra cannes 2019
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 23:10 [IST]
