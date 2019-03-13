Priyanka Chopra CAUGHT Nick Jonas Texting His EX-GF Miley Cyrus BUT Her Reaction Will Amaze You!

Priyanka’s Reaction Was Every Bit Surprising

Miley captioned the post as saying, "That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been hot (fire emojis).

To which, Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, "Lol...Haha..Hubby is right. These posts are (fire emoji)".

Isn't she cool or what?

Here’s How Fans Reacted To Miley-Priyanka Episode

tiya_tripathy: "@priyankachopra kill 'em with kindness 😘😘😘 You are a slayer babe @priyankachopra." [sic]

meg_klo: "I love Miley but the SHADE. Lol Priyanka is killing it with kindness and showing her maturity. 😂😭"

Meanwhile, Priyanka Is All Proud Of Her Hubby

Priyanka shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "So good to come home to this! I'm so proud of u baby.. ❤❤❤ @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas@jonasbrothers." [sic]

Nick Jonas’ Gift For PeeCee

"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas 😍❤💋." [sic]

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink.