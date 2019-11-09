    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra Chills Like A Boss With Her Family In Delhi; See Pictures

      By
      |

      Despite her busy work schedule, Priyanka Chopra always manages to squeeze in some time for her near and dear ones. The 'Quantico' actress is currently stationed in New Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming Netflix film, 'The White Tiger' where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's popular book by the same name.

      Last night, Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos from her family gathering where they celebrated her cousin's birthday. She captioned them as, "Family nights.. happy birthday @kunalbhogal ❤️." (sic)

      Hello Beautiful Ladies

      Hello Beautiful Ladies

      In this picture, 'The Sky Is Pink' actress looks ravishing in a knee length dress and black boots and is seen striking a pose with her mother Madhu Chopra and a relative.

      Family Nights

      Family Nights

      Priyanka Chopra poses for a family picture and it looks like it's quite a fun night.

      One With The Birthday Boy

      One With The Birthday Boy

      Priyanka Chopra and her cousin are all smiles for a photo and the former's dazzling smile is the highlight.

      On The Personal Front

      On The Personal Front

      Priyanka Chopra will be celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband Nick Jonas next month. Recently in an interview, Nick revealed that he has a special surprise in store for his actress-wife.

      Priyanka Chopra Reveals 'Aachar' Is Her Middle Class Habit That She Can't Let Go Off

      Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Best Part About Being Married To Nick Jonas!

      Read more about: priyanka chopra
      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue