Priyanka Chopra Chills Like A Boss With Her Family In Delhi; See Pictures

Despite her busy work schedule, Priyanka Chopra always manages to squeeze in some time for her near and dear ones. The 'Quantico' actress is currently stationed in New Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming Netflix film, 'The White Tiger' where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's popular book by the same name.

Last night, Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos from her family gathering where they celebrated her cousin's birthday. She captioned them as, "Family nights.. happy birthday @kunalbhogal ❤️." (sic)

Hello Beautiful Ladies In this picture, 'The Sky Is Pink' actress looks ravishing in a knee length dress and black boots and is seen striking a pose with her mother Madhu Chopra and a relative. Family Nights Priyanka Chopra poses for a family picture and it looks like it's quite a fun night. One With The Birthday Boy Priyanka Chopra and her cousin are all smiles for a photo and the former's dazzling smile is the highlight. On The Personal Front Priyanka Chopra will be celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband Nick Jonas next month. Recently in an interview, Nick revealed that he has a special surprise in store for his actress-wife.

