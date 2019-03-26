English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Chills Like A Boss With Nick Jonas In Miami & We Just Can't Get Enough Of Them!

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra knows how to balance her personal and professional life perfectly. Juggling between her work commitments, the actress recently took out some time from her busy schedule and headed to Miami with her hubby Nick Jonas and family.

    Priyanka shared few glimpses from her vacation diaries and gave us some major beach vibes. From chilling in the pool to dancing to 'Sucker' and 'Mera Waala Dance', the 'desi' girl seemed to be having a great time with her near and dear ones.

    View this post on Instagram

    Sucker vibes in Miami.

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 25, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

    Priyanka-Nick Are All Ready To Chill

    Priyanka looked stunning in a rainbow-coloured, vertical-striped ensemble outfit with a thigh-high slit and a front knot mini blouse. Meanwhile, Nick picked up a forest green and white graphic tank top which he paired up with sea-green shorts.

    Kiss-n-tell

    In this click shared by PeeCee, the actress is seen kissing Nick on his cheek. She captioned this picture as, "Making hay while the sun shines.. ☀️."

    It's Selfie Time

    Priyanka and Nick Jonas squeeze into a frame with a quick photo-op with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

    Hello Beautiful Ladies

    "Best day off ever!!! @nickjonas @joejonas @sophiet #jsisters ❤️☀️🙌🏽🎉," wrote Priyanka while sharing this picture.

    Priyanka Chopra Is A Water Baby

    Donning a black swimsuit, the actress is seen chilling in the pool with hubby Nick Jonas.

    These Two Are All Things Love

    We love this candid click where Priyanka and Nick are seen engrossed in a conversation.

    On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.

    ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant With Her Second Baby? Here's The Truth About Her 'Viral' Picture!


    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue