Priyanka Chopra Chills Like A Boss With Nick Jonas In Miami & We Just Can't Get Enough Of Them!
Priyanka Chopra knows how to balance her personal and professional life perfectly. Juggling between her work commitments, the actress recently took out some time from her busy schedule and headed to Miami with her hubby Nick Jonas and family.
Priyanka shared few glimpses from her vacation diaries and gave us some major beach vibes. From chilling in the pool to dancing to 'Sucker' and 'Mera Waala Dance', the 'desi' girl seemed to be having a great time with her near and dear ones.
Priyanka-Nick Are All Ready To Chill
Priyanka looked stunning in a rainbow-coloured, vertical-striped ensemble outfit with a thigh-high slit and a front knot mini blouse. Meanwhile, Nick picked up a forest green and white graphic tank top which he paired up with sea-green shorts.
Kiss-n-tell
In this click shared by PeeCee, the actress is seen kissing Nick on his cheek. She captioned this picture as, "Making hay while the sun shines.. ☀️."
It's Selfie Time
Priyanka and Nick Jonas squeeze into a frame with a quick photo-op with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
Hello Beautiful Ladies
"Best day off ever!!! @nickjonas @joejonas @sophiet #jsisters ❤️☀️🙌🏽🎉," wrote Priyanka while sharing this picture.
Priyanka Chopra Is A Water Baby
Donning a black swimsuit, the actress is seen chilling in the pool with hubby Nick Jonas.
These Two Are All Things Love
We love this candid click where Priyanka and Nick are seen engrossed in a conversation.
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.
