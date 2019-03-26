Priyanka Chopra Chills Like A Boss With Nick Jonas In Miami & We Just Can't Get Enough Of Them!

Priyanka-Nick Are All Ready To Chill

Priyanka looked stunning in a rainbow-coloured, vertical-striped ensemble outfit with a thigh-high slit and a front knot mini blouse. Meanwhile, Nick picked up a forest green and white graphic tank top which he paired up with sea-green shorts.

Kiss-n-tell

In this click shared by PeeCee, the actress is seen kissing Nick on his cheek. She captioned this picture as, "Making hay while the sun shines.. ☀️."

It's Selfie Time

Priyanka and Nick Jonas squeeze into a frame with a quick photo-op with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Hello Beautiful Ladies

"Best day off ever!!! @nickjonas @joejonas @sophiet #jsisters ❤️☀️🙌🏽🎉," wrote Priyanka while sharing this picture.

Priyanka Chopra Is A Water Baby

Donning a black swimsuit, the actress is seen chilling in the pool with hubby Nick Jonas.

These Two Are All Things Love

We love this candid click where Priyanka and Nick are seen engrossed in a conversation.