CONFIRMED! Priyanka Chopra To Play Ma Anand Sheela In Her Next Hollywood Film

Priyanka Chopra To Essay The Role Of Ma Anand Sheela

While speaking on the show, Priyanka revealed that she will be playing the role of spiritual leader Ma Anand Sheela (Osho's disciple) in her next Hollywood project, which will be directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson."

Priyanka Spills The Beans About Her Role

The actress revealed, "I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. We are developing it (from the perspective of) Sheela who is this guru who originated from India.

She was his right hand woman and she was devious. She created a whole cult in America. He was called Osho. I don't know if you've heard of him. It was amazing. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce."

Who Is Ma Anand Sheela?

Ma Anand Sheela whose real name is Sheela Ambalal Patel became spiritual leader Osho's personal assistant in 1981, when she convinced him to move base to the United States. Later, she even bought 64,000 acres of land in Oregon and named the city as Rajneeshpuram.

A Controversial Personality

After parting ways with Osho, she was found guilty of wire-tapping the cult's ashram.

Ma Anand Sheela was also sentenced to 20 years and fined $470,000 for other crimes which included conspiracy and assault against Judge Hulse and Commissioner Matthew of Wasco County. However she was later released on parole in 29 months on account of her good behaviour.

A Netflick Docu-Series Was Made In 2018

A Netflix documentary-series named Wild Wild Country was earlier made which revolved around Osho, Ma Sheela Anand and their community of followers in the Rajneeshpuram community located in Wasco County, Oregon.