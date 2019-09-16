Priyanka Chopra Couldn't Stop Crying After Filming This Scene For 'The Sky Is Pink'!

Priyanka Continued To Weep In A Scene

Without divulging any details of the scene, Shonali revealed that she remembered the actress breaking down in the scene and continued to weep long after she announced "cut."

Shonali Hugged Priyanka After She Couldn't Stop Crying

The filmmaker told Mirror, "Another emotional shoot was when she had to break down after a scene. After I called "cut", I hugged her and she couldn't stop crying."

Priyanka Kept Whispering, 'I Am So Sorry For Ishu'

The director continued, "She kept whispering, "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry. I know now what it means to lose a child. I am so sorry for Ishlu." I continued holding her," she told Mumbai Mirror.

For those who ain't aware, Ishlu mentioned in the statement is referred to Bose's son, Ishan, who died in 2013.

'The Sky Is Pink' Received A Four-Minute Standing Ovation At TIFF

An insider told Pinkvilla that the theatre was reduced to tears and was quoted as saying, "Priyanka has done such a good job. In one particular scene, she was just sitting while tears rolled down her face and it was such a natural piece of acting."