Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra BLASTS A Hotel After Finding Maggots In Her Food; See Video!
After Rahul Bose, yet another Bollywood celebrity became a victim of a luxurious hotel's unexpected service. Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister, actress Meera Chopra recently shared her horrifying experience at Ahmedabad's DoubleTree by Hilton hotel after being served with food which had maggots in it.
Meera later even shared a video of the insect-laced food on her Instagram page and called for legal action against this food negligance. Check out the video here.
Staying in @doubletree in ahembdabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton
Meera Noticed Maggots In Her Food
Meera who was stayed in the hotel, noticed few maggots in her food ordered during room service and took to Instagram by posting a video highlighting the incident.
The Actress Even Slammed The Hotel & Called For A Legal Action
Meera shared a video of her contaminated food and captioned it as, 'Staying in @doubletree in ahembdabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton'.
An Upset Meera Points Out At The Hotel's Grave Carelessness
In the video, the actress states that she fell sick while staying here for a week and now, she knows the reason.
On The Work Front
Meera will be next seen in 'Section 375' which also stars Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with '1920: London' opposite Sharman Joshi in 2016.
